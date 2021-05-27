SIRISH 6: Allu Sirish Joins Hands With Anu Emmanuel For A Romantic Entertainer

Handsome actor Allu Sirish sprung a surprise on Thursday (May 27) as he unveiled the pre-look of his next tentatively titled #SIRISH6. Also featuring Anu Emmanuel, the faces of the lead actors have not been revealed in the intriguing poster.

As per the latest update, the film's first look will be out on May 30, 2021 on the occasion of Allu Sirish's birthday. Well, with the interesting poster going viral on social media, fans are highly excited and are now trending #SIRISH6 on social media.

Directed by Rakesh Sasi of Vijetha fame, the romantic entertainer is backed by GA2 Pictures and is being presented by Allu Aravind. According to the reports, the second pre-look will also be unveiled soon before the first look release.

On a related note, it has been two years since Allu Sirish's last movie ABCD released. He was last seen in a Hindi single 'Vilayati Sharaab' that crossed 100 million views in no time and remains to be on everyone's playlist. His films ABCD and Okka Kshanam were also dubbed in Hindi wherein the latter was titled Shoorveer.