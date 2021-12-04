Skylab Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
Satyadev Kancharana's Skylab has hit the screens today (December 4). Within hours of its release in theatres, the film has been leaked on various infamous websites. Starring Nithya Menen as the female lead, the period comedy-drama has been leaked on platforms and websites like Telegram, Tamilrockers, Movierulz and others. The unfortunate leak of the film might impact it's smooth running at the theatres and even the box office collection.
Upon its release, the film received a lukewarm response from the audience. The prolonged narration and routine storyline were the lowest points of the film, while the actors' performances were the highlights. Skylab is Nithya Menen's maiden production (Nithya Menen Company) venture and she has joined hands with Prithvi Pinnamaraju of Byte Features to back the film. Written and directed by debutant Vishvak Khanderao, the film also has Rahul Ramakrishna, Tanikella Bharani, Tharun Bhascker, Vishnu Oi, Tulasi and Subbaraya Sharma appearing in supporting roles. Though the film's production commenced in March 2020, the makers were forced to halt it after a day of shoot owing to the pandemic.
With camera cranked by Aditya Javvadi, the film has editing and music done by Ravi Teja Girijala and Prashanth R Vihari respectively.
Skylab
marks
Satyadev's
5th
project
to
release
post
the
pandemic
and
the
2nd
film
to
release
in
theatres.
His
previous
film
Thimmarusu:
Assignment
Vali
was
released
in
theatres
on
July
30
this
year.
He
will
next
be
seen
in
Ram
Setu
(Hindi),
Godse
and
Guruthunda
Seethakalam.
As for Nithya, the beautiful actress has Gamanam and Bheemla Nayak in Telugu, while Thiruchitrambalam and Appavin Messai in Tamil. Her Malayalam projects are 19(1)(a), Aaram Thirukalpana and Kolaambi.