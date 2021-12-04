    For Quick Alerts
      Skylab Twitter Review: Satyadev Kancharana-Nithya Menen’s Film Gets Mixed Response!

      By
      |

      Satyadev Kancharana's most talked-about film Skylab has finally graced the theatres. The period comedy-drama which was released on Saturday (November 4), opened to an impressive response at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office despite mixed reviews..

      Skylab

      Though the performance of Nithya and the gripping climax have received much love from the audience, looks like they are unhappy with the lengthy narration and storyline. The background score of the film is also one of the high points of the latest release. Helmed by debutant Vishvak Khanderao, the drama also stars popular actors like Rahul Ramakrishna, Tanikella Bharani, Tharun Bhascker, Vishnu Oi, Tulasi and Subbaraya Sharma to name a few. The film revolves around the crash of an experimental lab built-in space named Skylab and a few incidents (fictitious) that happens in a small village of Telangana prior to it.

      Earlier, during his interaction with a leading tabloid, the director had revealed, "The main characters are eccentric and the story not only explores what happens when the news of Skylab's crash breaks out but also the human psyche. The comedy is situational and in sync with the characters."

      Backed by Prithvi Pinnamaraju and Nithya Menen under Byte Features and Nithya Menen Company, Skylab is distributed by Nirvana Cinemas (Overseas). Notably, the film marks Nithya's maiden production venture. The technical team of Skylab include cinematographer Aditya Javvadi, music composer Prashanth R Vihari and editor Ravi Teja Girijala.

      Interestingly, the film is having a big theatrical clash with Nandamuri Balakrishna's latest release Akhanda which was released in theatres on December 2. The action thriller has been getting a terrific response and therefore Skylab will have to at least have a positive word of mouth so as to have a win-win situation.

      Planning to watch Skylab this weekend? Here's what Twitterati feel about the Satyadev Kancharana-Nithya Menen-starrer. Take a look.

      X