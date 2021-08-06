SR Kalyana Mandapam Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Sridhar Gade's latest release SR Kalyana Mandapam has become the talk of the town! The film released today (August 6) and has opened to tremendous response at the box office. Despite having a clash with another Telugu film Ippudu Kaaka Inkeppudu, the romantic drama has been able to garner a great of attention from the audience.

SR Kalyana Mandapam has now been leaked on Telegram, Movierulz and other piracy based websites. The unfortunate leak might also hinder the box office collection of the promising film. The infamous trend is indeed troubling the filmmakers and producers. Notably, Ippudu Kaaka Inkeppudu has also leaked online.

Well, starring Kiran Abbavaram and Priyanka Jawalkar in the lead roles, SR Kalyana Mandapam's technical crew includes music composer Chaitan Bharadwaj, editor Sridhar Gade and cinematographer Viswas Daniel. Also featuring Sai Kumar, Anil Geela, Tulasi, Tanikella Bharani, Srikanth Iyengar, Arun Bharat and Rajsekhar Aningi in key roles, the romantic entertainer is backed by Pramod and Raju under the production banner Elite Entertainments. The film's story is written by Kiran Abbavaram.

So far, SR Kalyana Mandapam's 3 songs have been released including 'Choosale Kallara' (by Sid Sriram), 'Chukkala Chunni' (Anurag Kulkarni) and 'Sigguendukra Mama' (Anurag Kulkarni). The film's highly talked about trailer was released on July 28.