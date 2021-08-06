SR Kalyana Mandapam Twitter Review: Here’s What Twitterati Have To Say!

Kiran Abbavaram's highly talked about film SR Kalyana Mandapam has finally released today (August 6). The rom-com has been getting impressive response from the audiences, with many appreciating the young actor's performance.

However, many are a bit disappointed with the film's story which lacks freshness and is said to be the usual commercial entertainer. Directed by Sridhar Gade, the film's story is penned by Kiran Abbavaram.

SR Kalyana Mandapam is backed by Pramod and Raju under the production banner Elite Entertainments. With music composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj and editing carried out by Sridhar Gade, the film photography department is handled by cinematographer Viswas Daniel. Starring Priyanka Jawalkar as the leading lady, the Telugu drama's principal photography began in early 2020.

The cast and crew members of the film had to take a long hiatus of 7 months in between owing to the pandemic. Also featuring Sai Kumar, Anil Geela and Rajsekhar Aningi, SR Kalyana Mandapam's 3 songs have been released so far including 'Choosale Kallara', 'Chukkala Chunni' and 'Sigguendukra Mama'.

Well, as SR Kalyana Mandapam is all over the internet, let us see what Twitterati have to say about the Kiran Abbavaram-starrer.

Box Office@TFI_Movies

#SRKalyanaMandapamReview

#SRKalyanaMandapam

Positives - Hero , sai kumar acting , music .

Negatives - Boring screen play , routine story track , Heroine.

Overall - 2/5 .

Ravi_Teja_17@Iam_Teja17

#SRKalyanamandapam The main asset to the movie is

@chaitanmusic @saikumaractor

Good attempt by multitalented @Kiran_Abbavaram

Few scenes were worked but the duration is negative felt it was lagged a lot.

Rajesh (FishuAkka)@ArnoldRajesh

#SRKalyanamandapam

Intro Of @Kiran_Abbavaram

BGM Kirrak @chaitanmusic

@ItsJawalkar

mr.UstaadFire@Naveenpagadala6

#SRKalyanamandapam Cinema bagundhi anta easily one time watchable

Mainly climax bagundhi anta

Mavalu chusaru and comedy

Night booking cheskunta inka

@Kiran_Abbavaram Congo bro

Don't spreed negative reviews

Bagane vundhanta

Go and enjoy the movie

@PawanKalyan reference