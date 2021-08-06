SR Kalyana Mandapam Twitter Review: Here’s What Twitterati Have To Say!
Kiran Abbavaram's highly talked about film SR Kalyana Mandapam has finally released today (August 6). The rom-com has been getting impressive response from the audiences, with many appreciating the young actor's performance.
However, many are a bit disappointed with the film's story which lacks freshness and is said to be the usual commercial entertainer. Directed by Sridhar Gade, the film's story is penned by Kiran Abbavaram.
SR Kalyana Mandapam is backed by Pramod and Raju under the production banner Elite Entertainments. With music composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj and editing carried out by Sridhar Gade, the film photography department is handled by cinematographer Viswas Daniel. Starring Priyanka Jawalkar as the leading lady, the Telugu drama's principal photography began in early 2020.
The cast and crew members of the film had to take a long hiatus of 7 months in between owing to the pandemic. Also featuring Sai Kumar, Anil Geela and Rajsekhar Aningi, SR Kalyana Mandapam's 3 songs have been released so far including 'Choosale Kallara', 'Chukkala Chunni' and 'Sigguendukra Mama'.
Well, as SR Kalyana Mandapam is all over the internet, let us see what Twitterati have to say about the Kiran Abbavaram-starrer.
Box Office@TFI_Movies
#SRKalyanaMandapamReview
#SRKalyanaMandapam
Positives - Hero , sai kumar acting , music .
Negatives - Boring screen play , routine story track , Heroine.
Overall - 2/5 .
Ravi_Teja_17@Iam_Teja17
#SRKalyanamandapam
The
main
asset
to
the
movie
is
@chaitanmusic @saikumaractor
Good attempt by multitalented @Kiran_Abbavaram
Few scenes were worked but the duration is negative felt it was lagged a lot.
Rajesh (FishuAkka)@ArnoldRajesh
#SRKalyanamandapam
Intro Of @Kiran_Abbavaram
BGM Kirrak @chaitanmusic
@ItsJawalkar
mr.UstaadFire@Naveenpagadala6
#SRKalyanamandapam Cinema bagundhi anta easily one time watchable
Mainly climax bagundhi anta
Mavalu chusaru and comedy
Night booking cheskunta inka
@Kiran_Abbavaram Congo bro
Don't spreed negative reviews
Bagane vundhanta
Go and enjoy the movie
@PawanKalyan reference