Sreekaram Closing Collection: The Sharwanand-Starrer Turns Out To Be A Big Disaster

Actor Sharwanand's recently released Sreekaram was expected to weave magic on the big screens, however, its lazy writing and slow pace derailed the film from the track. The cliché concept of the film failed to impress the audience. On the other hand, the film was also compared with Mahesh Babu's 2019 action-drama Maharshi.

Talking about Sreekaram's business, though the film collected an impressive Rs 4.07 crore on its opening day, the collection was seen deteriorating with each day. The Sharwanand-starrer which released on March 11, has completed a week of its theatrical run and has so far done a business of Rs 17.1 crore. AIt requires another 40 lakh to break even. Notably, the film was released along with Naveen Polishetty's Jathi Ratnalu, which received tremendous response from the audience. The other releases were Rajendra Prasad's Gaali Sampath and Kannada actor Darshan's Roberrt (Telugu version) which were average films as per Tollywood standards. Well, with its 8th-day theatrical run, Sreekaram has acquired a collection of Rs 8.58 crore.

Check out Sreekaram's closing collection here

Day 1- Rs 4.07 crore

Day 2- Rs 1.48 crore

Day 3- Rs 1.16 crore

Day 4- Rs 96 lakh

Day 5- Rs 38 lakh

Day 6- Rs 23 lakh

Day 7- Rs 16 lakh

Day 8- Rs 14 lakh

Total: Rs 8.58 crore (Rs 14.45 crore Gross)

Talking about the cast and crew of the film, written and directed by Kishor B and backed by Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under their banner 14 Reels Plus, the film features an ensemble cast including Priyanka Arul Mohan, Murali Sharma, Sai Kumar, Rao Ramesh, Naresh, Shishir Sharma, Aamani and Sapthagiri,

Sreekaram was initially scheduled to hit the theatres on April 24, 2020, however, the makers pushed the date owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

