Sreekaram Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

As expected, Sharwanand's Sreekaram is ruling the theatres like a boss. The content-driven story has highly impressed the audience, who are now heaping praises on the film and the team for their effort and dedication. Directed by Kishore B, Sreekaram has become the latest film to be leaked online.

The rural drama that released today (March 11) in theatres coinciding with Shivratri, has been leaked on Telegram, Movierulz and other piracy-based websites.

Since its release, the film has been garnering positive response from the audience, but now, the sudden leak on various websites might affect the Sharwanand-starrer's collection at the box office. Well, it wouldn't be wrong to say that the film's promotional events were also one of the factors that led to the success of the film. Notably, the actor's best friend Ram Charan had extended his support to the film recently. On the other hand, Megastar Chiranjeevi had graced the pre-release event of the film, which also became the talk of the town.

Featuring Sai Kumar, Murali Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Naresh, Shishir Sharma, Aamani, Sapthagiri and Satya in key roles, the film is backed by Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under their production company 14 Reels Plus. For the unversed, the production company is also bankrolling Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Revolving around the life of a techie (played by Sharwanand) who gets back to his village to learn and embrace agriculture, Sreekaram has been captured through the lens by J Yuvaraj. Mickey J Meyer has composed tunes for the film, while Marthand K Venkatesh took charge at the editing table.

