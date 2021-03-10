Sreekaram Twitter Review: Twitterati Are In Awe Of Sharwanand-Priyanka Arul Mohan’s Film

Fans and followers of Sharwanand can't keep calm as his latest release Sreekaram opens to a solid response. Also starring Priyanka Arul Mohan as the leading lady, the film released today (March 11) and has been garnering terrific reviews from the audiences and critics alike.

A lot of videos and pictures from the theatres screening Sreekaram have already made way to social media, thanks to the leading actors' brilliant acting chops and their sizzling chemistry on screen. The plot of the film has also received huge appreciation from many. Though the makers repeated the 'old wine in a new bottle' strategy for the film, thanks to its incessant comparison with Mahesh Babu's Maharshi, the unconventional twists and turns are said to have saved the film from further juxtaposition.

Sreekaram entails the story of an established techie, who returns to his village to take up farming as his livelihood. Written and directed by Kishor B and backed by Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under their banner 14 Reels Plus, the film's pre-release event was held recently in Hyderabad and was graced by Megastar Chiranjeevi. Though the film was initially scheduled to hit the theatres on April 24, 2020, the makers had to postpone the date owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Also starring Murali Sharma, Sai Kumar, Rao Ramesh, Naresh, Shishir Sharma, Aamani and Sapthagiri, the film has music composed by Mickey J Meyer and camera cranked by J Yuvaraj.

Well, as Sreekaram gets a huge round of applause from theatres all around, let us see how Twitterati have reacted to the Sharwanand and Priyanka Arul Mohan-starrer.

Also Read: PSPK27: Massive First Look, Title And Glimpse Of Pawan Kalyan Starrer To Be Out Tomorrow

Also Read: Allu Aravind To Anasuya Bharadwaj During The Pre-Release Event Of Chaavu Kaburu Challaga: I Really Like You