Sri Reddy Calls These Actors The Four Pillars Of Telugu Film Industry

Sri Reddy never fails to grab the headlines with her tongue-in-cheek comments and sarcastic remarks pertaining to Tollywood. The actress is back in the limelight for her recent video message about the four pillars of the industry. Yes, you read that right.

According to the Nenu Nanna Abaddam star, actors including Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas and Vijay Deverakonda are the four pillars of the Telugu Film Industry. Other than that, Reddy has also sparked a controversy by saying that the other actors of the industry should probably move aside. In the short attention-seeking video, the actress said, "Our Jr NTR, our Mahesh Babu, of course Prabhas and Vijay Deverakonda. These 4 men are the real 4 pillars of the Telugu film industry, rest heroes please move aside and play."

Though the actress' latest statement has impressed fans of the four handsome actors, many who were evidently unhappy for not including other stars and slamming them, expressed their utter disappointment. A few have also appreciated Sri Reddy for her bold remarks

Well, this is not the first time when the actress has expressed her views on social media. Earlier, Sri Reddy made headlines when she took a dig at south actress' relationships, and was slammed by the netizens for the same. Many had also questioned Reddy when she body-shammed actresses including Samantha Akkineni and Trisha Krishnan.

