Sridevi Soda Center Day 1 Box Office Collection: Sudheer Babu’s Film Gets An Impressive Opening

Looks like Sudheer Babu's latest outing Sridevi Soda Center has actually wooed the audience. Ever since its release, the film has been making a huge buzz on social media. The film graced the theatres on Friday (August 27).

The film also featuring Anandhi as the leading lady has been getting impressive response and favorable reviews from both critics and audiences. Despite being a non-holiday release, the rural drama has opened to a massive opening at the box office. According to initial estimates, the film has collected an impressive share between Rs 2 to 2.5 crore with its theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Reportedly, the film's total share is in between Rs 2 to 3 crore.

Sridevi Soda Center Twitter Review: Sudheer Babu Impresses Cinephiles

Sridevi Soda Center Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Though an official confirmation about the collection is yet to be made, fans and followers of the actor are highly elated and are expecting the film to weave magic in the days to come. The upcoming weekend might also help the Sudheer-starrer to churn out moolah at the box office. Scroll down for Sridevi Soda Center's day 1 box office collection.

Sridevi Soda Center Day 1 Box Office Collection

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: Rs 2 to 2.5 crore

Worldwide- Rs 0.25 to 0.5 crore

Total- Rs 2 to 3 crore

As per the official synopsis of Sridevi Soda Center, the film is based on a real-life incident and portrays a beautiful, emotional love story amidst the prevalent caste system and politics in the rural areas. Scripted by Nagendra Kasi, the rural drama is helmed by Karuna Kumar. Produced by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy under 70mm Entertainments, the film has Anandhi, Naresh, Satyam Rajesh and Raghu Babu in prominent roles.

With music composed by Mani Sharma, the film has cinematography handled by Shamdat and editing done by A Sreekar Prasad.