Sridevi Soda Center Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Sudheer Babu's Sridevi Soda Center has been getting tremendous response from moviegoers. The film released today (August 27) in theatres. Sudheer's intense performance, chemistry with actress Anandhi, action-emotional sequences and engaging narration have indeed garnered huge love from the audience as they can't stop gushing over the film.

Netizens have been praising the rural drama on social media and are also trending hashtag #SrideviSodaCenter since morning. On the other hand, the first review of the film by critics suggests that Sridevi Soda Center is a predictable yet heart-wrenching tale. Interestingly, the film has overpowered, actor Sushanth's Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu which too has hit the cinemas today.

Well, also featuring Pavel Navageethan, Naresh, Satyam Rajesh, Raghu Babu, Praveen, Kalyani Raju and Ajay, the film has leaked online within hours of its release. The Sudheer-starrer has been leaked on Telegram, Movierulz and other piracy based websites and it now might hinder its smooth running and even the box office collection. Notably, last week films like Paagal, SR Kalyanamandapam were also leaked on the aforementioned sites.

Coming back to Sridevi Soda Center, the Karuna Kumar directorial is based on a real-life incident that revolves around an emotional love story. Produced by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy under 70mm Entertainments, the rural drama's songs are composed by Mani Sharma. The film's camera is cranked by Shamdat and editing is carried out by Sreekar Prasad.

Sridevi Soda Center Twitter Review: Sudheer Babu Impresses Cinephiles

Tuck Jagadish: Nani Starrer To Release On Amazon Prime Video On September 10

On a related note, Sudheer will next be seen in Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali and an untitled biopic of former Indian Badminton player Pullela Gopichand. Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali is being directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. The film also starring Uppena fame Krithi Sheety marks Sudheer's third collaboration with the helmer after V (2020) and Sammohanam (2018).