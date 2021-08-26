Sridevi Soda Center Pre-Release Business: Will Sudheer Babu Starrer Rule The Box Office?

After films like Thimmarusu and SR Kalyana Mandapam, Sudheer Babu's next titled Sridevi Soda Center is all set to hit the marquee after lockdown 2.0. The rural drama will release on August 27. The film marks the actor's first theatrical release post the COVID-19 pandemic. His previous venture V (2020) alongside Nani, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari was released on Amazon Prime Video.

Sridevi Soda Center's glimpse of Lighting Sooribabu (Sudheer's character in the film) and trailer were released on May 11 and August 19 respectively that had left fans in awe who are now eagerly waiting to witness the film on screens. As per BookMyShow, India's largest entertainment ticket booking service, the film is based on a real-life incident and portrays a beautiful, emotional love story amidst the prevalent cast system and politics in the rural areas.

Written by Nagendra Kasi and directed by Karuna Kumar, Sridevi Soda Center has been reportedly made on a budget of Rs 8 crore. The non-theatrical rights and profit earned by the makers stand at Rs 12.5 and 4.5 crore respectively. The romantic drama's theatrical business is valued at Rs 8 crore, while the break-even target is Rs 8.5 crore, which the film will mostly touch within the first few days of its massive release.

Scroll down for the pre-release business of Sridevi Soda Center

Budget- Rs 8 crore (approx)

Non-theatrical rights- Rs 12.5 crore

Profit for makers- Rs 4.5 crore

Theatrical business valued- Rs 8 crore

Break-even- Rs 8.5 crore

The Sudheer-starrer is backed by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy under 70 mm Entertainments banner, which have earlier backed films like Anando Brahman and Yatra.

The movie also features Anandhi as the female lead and is competently supported by actors including Naresh, Sathyam Rajesh and Pavel Navageethan. The music is composed by Mani Sharma and the cinematography is handled by Shamdat Sainudeen. The film's editing is headed by Sreekar Prasad.