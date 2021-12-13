SS Rajamouli Becomes The Only Indian Director To Feature Among 50 Coolest Filmmakers of the World

In a recent list released by a Global magazine, they shared names of the 50 coolest filmmakers from around the world which featured the Baahubali director, SS Rajamouli at no. 25, being the only Indian filmmaker to make it to the list. He is currently all set for the release of his next Pan-India magnum opus, RRR.

Defining what the word 'coolest' entails for the list, they wrote, "The filmmakers who are genuinely moving the dial. The ones swinging for the fences in their choice of material and the way they're bringing it to the screen," for which a filmmaker like SS Rajamouli is a perfect fit.

The magazine wrote about SS Rajamouli saying, "A box-office-monstering reminder that Bollywood represents only a fraction of what Indian cinema has to offer, Telugu language epic Baahubali earned SS Rajamouli more than a billion - billion - fans worldwide."

Known to be one of India's grandest and biggest filmmakers, Rajamouli has taken India to a global scale and made us extremely proud. This raises the anticipation for his already highly-anticipated next, RRR even more.

RRR featuring Ajay Devgan, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR is a massive thrill and it has already amassed a huge fan base from all over ever since the trailer dropped in.

Post Baahubali's success, SS Rajamouli became a nationwide household name, he has made another film on a grand scale and is set to break many records. The movie includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Jayantilal Gada (PEN) has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR is releasing on January 7, 2022.