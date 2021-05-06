SSMB 28: Janhvi Kapoor To Star Opposite Mahesh Babu In The Trivikram Directorial?

The recently announced project of Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled #SSMB28 is undoubtedly one of the highly awaited films of the year. Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, the venture marks the director's third collaboration with the actor after Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010).

Recently, it was reported that Bheeshma director Venky Kudumula has been roped in for the project to provide creative ideas for the film's scripting and shooting. Though other cast and crew members are yet to be revealed by the makers, the latest we hear is the inclusion of Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor in the film. If reports are to be believed, #SSMB28 team has approached the actress and Trivikram will be soon narrating the story to the diva. Well, with the speculation going viral on social media, fans of Mahesh Babu are expecting the actress to give her nod for the highly awaited film.

Let us tell you that earlier, there were reports of the diva rejecting Mahesh Babu's 2017 film Spyder directed by AR Murugadoss. It was said that Janhvi rejected the offer citing that it was too soon for her to sign big movies. Reportedly, along with Bollywood, the actress is also keen to star in south movies. Notably, Pooja Hegde is also said to be in the race for Mahesh Babu's #SSMB28.

Produced by S Radhakrishna under Haarika and Hassine Creations, the film will go on floors after Mahesh completes his current project, Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Parasuram.

Talking about Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming projects, after the recent release of Roohi, the actress is currently filming for Collin D' Cunha's Dostana 2 and Sidharth Sengupta's Good Luck Jerry.