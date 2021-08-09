SSMB 28: Pooja Hegde Confirmed As The Leading Lady; Crew Details Of Mahesh Babu Starrer Revealed!

It's indeed a big day! After Sarkaru Vaari Paata's mind-blowing teaser release, makers of Mahesh Babu's next #SSMB28 have unveiled a major update of their film.

Wishing the handsome actor on the occasion of his 46th birthday, the team dropped a 1-minute-1-second video that revealed the film's female lead and the technical crew. The tweet read, "Celebrating our REIGNING Superstar @urstrulymaheshbirthday, we bring you the SUPER Squad of #SSMB28."

According to the footage, Pooja Hegde will be joining hands with the Superstar for the second time after Maharshi (2019). The film will also mark the diva's third collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas post Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018) and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020).

Produced by S Radha Krishna under Haarika and Hassine Creations, the film will have renowned Art Director AS Prakash. National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli has been roped in to handle the editing department. Cinematographer R Madhie, who is currently cranking camera for Mahesh's Sarkaru Vaari Paata will yet again team up with the actor for #SSMB28. SVP music composer S Thaman has also joined the team according to the latest update shared by the makers.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Blaster Review: Mahesh Babu's Latest Avatar Is Here To Make Our Hearts Flutter!

Mahesh Babu Turns 46: Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Samantha Akkineni & Other Celebs Wish The Superstar!

Wishing Mahesh Babu on his birthday and sharing her excitement of joining the team of #SSMB28, Pooja Hegde tweeted, "Happy Birthday@urstrulyMahesh ! Here's hoping for another Blockbuster and most importantly, having fun on sets Hope this year is filled with loads of love, laughter and success. Happy to be on board! #Trivikram sir and @haarikahassine , Round 3.. let's go!"

Along with the tweet, the starlet shared a picture with Mahesh from the sets of their previous outing Maharshi.

Happy Birthday @urstrulyMahesh ! Here’s hoping for another Blockbuster and most importantly, having fun on sets 😃 Hope this year is filled with loads of love, laughter and success. Happy to be on board! #Trivikram sir and @haarikahassine , Round 3.. let’s go! 😆❤️ pic.twitter.com/NQiLvCtvKm — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) August 9, 2021

#SSMB28 will reportedly go on floors after the superstar completes his current project, Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Parasuram. Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde is super busy with her upcoming projects including Bollywood films Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh and Bhaijaan opposite Salman Khan. Her Telugu projects include Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni, Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, Acharya opposite Ram Charan (also stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role). She is also pairing opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Beast (Kollywood).