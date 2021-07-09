SSMB 28: Pooja Hegde Might Star Opposite Mahesh Babu In The Trivikram Srinivas Directorial

Pooja Hegde is a busy bee these days. With a string of promising projects in her kitty, the actress is leaving no stone unturned to entertain her fans with the roles she's been offered. The diva has been juggling from one set to another since the lockdown got lifted in several southern states. Currently, the actress is shooting for Tamil and Telugu films Beast and Radhe Shyam respectively.

Well, with a lot of speculations doing the rounds about her other upcoming films, what has caught our attention is a buzz about Pooja's yet another collaboration with Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu. Yes, you read that right! If reports are anything to go by, the actress will be joining hands with the superstar for the second time after Maharshi (2019) for his next tentatively titled #SSMB28.

Although it is said that the film's director Trivikram Srinivas has already narrated the story, the diva is yet to sign on the dotted lines. Interestingly, if the rumours turn out to be true, the film will mark Pooja Hegde's third collaboration with Trivikram post Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018) and Ala Vaikunthrapurramuloo (2020). #SSMB28 will be produced by S Radhakrishna under Haarika and Hassine Creations.

On a related note, if reports are to be believed, the Mukunda star has also given approval for Pawan Kalyan's next with Harish Shankar. However, an official announcement is awaited.

Talking more about Pooja Hegde's upcoming projects, the actress has Bollywood films including Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh and Bhaijaan opposite Salman Khan. Her Telugu films include Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni, Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, Acharya opposite Ram Charan (also stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role). She is also pairing opposite Thalapathy Vijay in his Tamil film Beast.