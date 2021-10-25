SSMB 28: THIS Diva Might Play The Second Leading Lady In Mahesh Babu-Trivikram’s Film!

#SSMB28's previous update was unleashed on August 9, when the makers announced the inclusion of Pooja Hegde in the film on the occasion of the leading man Mahesh Babu's 46th birthday. As most know, the Trivikram Srinivas directorial marks the diva's second collaboration with the superstar after Maharshi (2019). Previously, she has joined hands with the director for Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018) and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020).

Well, the makers had also shared regarding the film's crew on the same day, however, no details were unveiled about the cast members other than Pooja. Now, looks like the team is set to announce #SSMB28's second-leading lady, as we hear about Meenakshi Chaudhary's inclusion. Yes, you read that right!

If reports are anything to go by, the diva will be playing a key role opposite Mahesh in the film. The model-turned-actress is said to have met the director to discuss the film. Though details regarding her inclusion and role are yet to be revealed, looks like Meenakshi has surely grabbed a lot of attention with her debut film Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparudu (2021) that helped Trivikram discover her.

Presented by Mamatha, and backed by Haarika & Hassine Creations, the film's art director is AS Prakash. National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli is taking charge of the editing table. With cinematography headed by Madhie, #SSMB28 has music composed by S Thaman.

Coming back to Meenakshi, the actress will next be seen in Khiladi and HIT 2 opposite Ravi Teja and Adivi Sesh respectively. She also has the Kollywood project Kolai with Vijay Antony. Her previous film Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparudu also starring Sushanth in the lead role released on August 27 in theatres. The romantic drama written and directed by S Darshan received a lukewarm response from the audience.