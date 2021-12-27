SSMB 28: Trivikram Srinivas, Naga Vamsi And S Thaman Meet Mahesh Babu In Dubai, Pics Go Viral

Superstar
Mahesh
Babu
and
star
director
Trivikram
Srinivas
worked
previously
for
a
couple
of
films-
Athadu
and
Khaleja.
They
will
be
collaborating
for
the
third
time
for
a
film
to
be
bankrolled
by
S
Radha
Krishna
under
the
banner
of
Haarika
&
Hassine
Creations.
The
movie
will
go
on
floors,
after
the
completion
of
Mahesh
Babu's
upcoming
flick
Sarkaru
Vaari
Paata
being
directed
by
Parasuram.
Mahesh
Babu
who
took
a
break
from
work
is
on
a
vacation.
He
will
be
celebrating
New
Year
occasion
with
his
family
members
in
Dubai.
Interim,
Trivikram,
Naga
Vamsi
and
music
director
S
Thaman
went
all
the
way
to
Dubai
to
meet
Mahesh
Babu
there.