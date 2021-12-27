SSMB 28: Trivikram Srinivas, Naga Vamsi And S Thaman Meet Mahesh Babu In Dubai, Pics Go Viral

Superstar Mahesh Babu and star director Trivikram Srinivas worked previously for a couple of films- Athadu and Khaleja. They will be collaborating for the third time for a film to be bankrolled by S Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations. The movie will go on floors, after the completion of Mahesh Babu's upcoming flick Sarkaru Vaari Paata being directed by Parasuram.

Mahesh Babu who took a break from work is on a vacation. He will be celebrating New Year occasion with his family members in Dubai. Interim, Trivikram, Naga Vamsi and music director S Thaman went all the way to Dubai to meet Mahesh Babu there.

Informing the same, Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Work and chill... productive afternoon with the team!! #TrivikramSrinivas @vamsi84 @MusicThaman #Dubai ."

We can expect a blockbuster in the combination of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas as both are in blockbuster form.