Super Over Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

The highly anticipated film of late director Praveen Varma, Super Over released today (January 22, 2021) on Allu Aravind's OTT platform Aha. Starring talented actors Naveen Chandra, Chandini Chowdary and Rakendu Mouli, the film has fallen prey to piracy. Super Over has been leaked on Telegram, Movierulz and other piracy based websites.

Since its release on the popular OTT platform, the film has been garnering a decent response from the audience. Several celebrities including Ritu Varma and Nikhil Siddhartha have heaped praises on the film. The performances of the actors, impeccable direction of Praveen, and screenplay has been highly appreciated by the audience and critics alike. Notably, the film's story was also written by the late director. The film revolves around youngsters who get involved in cricket betting and run into several problems while getting the huge prize money through hawala.

Produced by Sudheer Varma under the banner SAS Pictures, Super Over also features Harsha Chemudu, Ajay and Praveen in key roles. The thriller has music and BGM scored by Sunny MR while cinematography and editing has been done by Divakar Mani and SR Shekar respectively.

