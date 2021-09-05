    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Superstar Mahesh Babu Thanks His Father, Superstar Krishna On Teachers Day

      By
      |

      Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the country's biggest Superstars. He is popular across the length and breadth of the country through his films. Many of which were remade in Bollywood as well. He has got a wax statue in the famed Madame Tussauds Museum in Singapore.

      As a result, the actor is a big name in brand endorsements as well. But then, the Superstar is so humble and down to earth that he attributes all his success to his father, Superstar Krishna.

      Superstar Mahesh Babu Thanks His Father, Superstar Krishna On Teachers Day

      On the occasion of Teachers Day, Mahesh Babu posted a beautiful message on Twitter. "Here's to the love of learning and growing each day! Thanking my father who taught me to love, to be strong, to have discipline, compassion, and humility. Will always be indebted to him and to everyone who's helped me learn and evolve in my journey," the actor posted.

      Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar Wish Son Gautam By Penning A Lovely Note On His 15th BirthdayMahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar Wish Son Gautam By Penning A Lovely Note On His 15th Birthday

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata Blaster Featuring Mahesh Babu And Keerthy Suresh Crosses 1 Million Likes On YouTubeSarkaru Vaari Paata Blaster Featuring Mahesh Babu And Keerthy Suresh Crosses 1 Million Likes On YouTube

      The Superstar also posted a lovely picture of his childhood with his dad. The tweet is going viral on social media with people applauding the humility of the Superstar.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X