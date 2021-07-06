Taapsee Pannu To Star In Telugu Film Titled Mishan Impossible; Details Inside

Matinee Entertainment, one of the popular production houses in Tollywood, is not constrained to make only high budget films with star heroes as they are also churning out content-based films on small to medium range budgets. The production No 8 of the banner is with talented director Swaroop RSJ of Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya fame helming it.

Titled Mishan Impossible, it is a very distinctive subject. Some time back the film's theme poster got a tremendous response and the makers have come up with an interesting update.

Actress Taapsee Pannu who is busy with various exciting Bollywood projects and was last seen on the Telugu screen in the super hit Anando Brahma in 2017 is making her comeback to Tollywood with Mishan Impossible where she plays the lead role. The actress was on the lookout for a perfect script for her comeback in Telugu and she finally finds one in Mishan Impossible.

Taapsee has joined the team today. Welcoming the actress onto the sets, the team has released a working still where Taapsee can be seen with a broken hand. She looks anxious, as she watches something on the laptop.

Taapsee is very much excited to be part of the project. "In the last 7 years, I've always been on the lookout to be part of the stories I want to see myself as an audience. Movies that I will spend my time and money on. And Mishan Impossible is one of them. The impressive storyline and a good team like Matinee backing it are most important to me when I choose a film. I want to reaffirm the trust the audience has in me for choosing quality films and I'm doing exactly that by becoming a part of a movie like this," says she.

Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy are producing the film, while N M Pasha is the Associate Producer. The film has cinematography handled by Deepak Yeragara and music scored by Mark K Robin. Ravi Teja Girijala is the editor.