Tamannaah Bhatia Slashes Her Remuneration For Maestro Due To THIS Reason!

Seems like south diva Tamannaah Bhatia is on a roll. The actress is currently busy shooting for her upcoming culinary show, MasterChef Telugu. Though there are speculations that the show might go on air from September, an official confirmation is awaited on this.

Well recently, the trailer of the actress' most awaited project Maestro was released. As expected, Tamannaah received a lot of praises for her acting stints displayed in the footage and now fans can't wait to see how she performs in the film. Co-starring Nithiin and Nabha Natesh, the thriller will release on September 9 on Disney+ Hotstar. Well, amid all the hustle and bustle, what has garnered huge attention of netizens is an ongoing buzz on social media, which has left her fans in awe. According to reports, Tamannaah slashed her remuneration for Maestro after she was impressed with the challenging role she was offered.

Reportedly, she was thrilled upon hearing the film's story and gave a nod without any second thoughts. Though there is no confirmation about the reports that are doing the rounds on the internet, fans have been applauding the actress for her latest gesture. For the unversed, Maestro is the Telugu remake of Ayushmann Khurrana's black comedy crime thriller Andhadhun (2018) which also starred Tabu and Radhika Apte in the lead roles. Interestingly, Tamannaah will be reprising the role of Tabu from the original.

Produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under Sreshth Movies, the film's technical crew includes cinematographer J Yuvaraj, editor SR Shekhar and music composer Mahati Swara Sagar.

On a related note, Tamannaah also has Ghani with Varun Tej, F3 with Venkatesh Daggubati and Guruthunda Seethakalam with Satyadev. Her forthcoming Bollywood projects are Plan A Plan B and Bole Chudiyan.