Tamannaah Bhatia To Be Paid A Big Fat Pay Cheque For Special Song In Varun Tej’s Ghani?

Just recently, the shoot of Varun Tej's Ghani resumed in Hyderabad. The first day of shoot post the lockdown was attended by Allu Arjun. Stylish Star was all praise for his cousin Varun who according to him is 'killing it with his new avatar'. Now, as the shoot has finally resumed, fans are speculating the film's cast members and even its release date. With several rumours doing the rounds on social media, the latest we hear is about Tamannaah Bhatia's inclusion in the film. Yes, you read that right!

As per reports, the diva will be shaking a leg with the handsome actor for a special song. Reportedly, Tamannaah is being paid a hefty amount of Rs 75 lakh for 5 days of shoot for the song. Though the makers are yet to confirm her addition, fans are indeed excited and thrilled to see her on screen, especially for a dance number. Earlier, her special song for Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru titled 'Daang Daang' was well received by the audience.

Talking more about Ghani, the sports drama directed by Kiran Korrapati is bankrolled by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby under their respective production banners Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company. Also starring Saiee Manjrekar, the film features Upendra, Suniel Shetty, Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra and Nadhiya. The film was earlier scheduled to release on July 30, 2021, which has now been postponed.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia is super busy with her upcoming projects. The actress will soon be hosting the Telugu version of the popular cooking reality show MasterChef. She also has a slew of promising projects in her kitty including F3, Maestro, Seetimaarr, Gurthunda Seethakalam and That is Mahalakshmi. Tamannaah is also paired opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the Bollywood film Bole Chudiyan.