Tanya Ravichandran About Her Role In Raja Vikramarka, Says The Character Resembles Her

Kollywood starlet Tanya Ravichandran is all set to make her debut in Tollywood with Raja Vikramarka directed by Sri Saripalli. The diva will be seen playing the role of a classical dancer in the film releasing on November 12. Touted to be an action entertainer, the film has young actor Kartikeya Gummakonda in the lead role. Well, talking about her role in Raja Vikramarka, Tanya shared that she could connect to the character Kanthi as it resembles her.

During her recent media interaction, the actress said, "I like the way Kanthi has been portrayed in the film. Kanthi is a Bharatnatyam dancer. I've been a classical dancer for the past 15 years and that was also the major pull to accept the offer. She has a very strong character. Even though she comes from an elite family, she is very simple. Somehow, it resembles how I am."

Tanya also added that she didn't feel any difference between the Kollywood and Tollywood industry. "I am ready to experiment both commercial and drama films. So however it comes, if I like the movie and the role, then it is a yes", adds the actress.

Further, she credited Raja Vikramarkha's leading man Kartikeya as she shared, "He is very friendly and an excellent co-actor to work with. He has a natural way of acting and that makes it easy for the other actors to perform. Also, it was nice working with senior actors like Sai Kumar and Tanikella Bharani."

Tanya Ravindran started off her career with the 2016 Tamil film Balle Vellaiyathevaa. She was also seen in Brindavanam and Karuppan. Her other films Maayon, Sam Anton and Nenjuku Needhi are also gearing up for release.