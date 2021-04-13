Team Radhe Shyam Celebrates And Wishes ‘Many Festivals, One Love’ With Festive Posters Starring Prabhas

The posters of the much-anticipated film Radhe Shyam have left everyone awaiting the release already. From the first look of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer to the recent unveiling of a few more glimpses- the makers of the film yet again bring an all-new set of posters of Prabhas wishing 'Many festivals, one love' to the audience across the country.

In the posters, one can see Prabhas in his retro avatar donning a brown turtleneck and creating yet again, an aura for the film which is widely awaited. The posters wish and celebrate the many festivals of the nation- from Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Navreh to Baisakhi, Bohag Bihu and many more.

Prabhas took to his social media and shared, "One binding factor of the celebrations of these beautiful festivals is LOVE. Feel it. Cherish it. Spread it. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi, Vishu, Puthandu, Jur Sital, Cheti Chand, Bohag Bihu, Navreh & Poila Boshak."

Truly, with these gradual treats for the audience, Radhe Shyam promises to be the exciting film where Prabhas will be returning to the romantic genre after a decade. Every glimpse of the film brings grandeur and an era with it.

A romantic-drama film, Radhe Shyam stars Pooja Hegde opposite Prabhas. The actor will be seen in a romantic role after a decade and the poster is sure to add up to the excitement. From the backdrop of Rome to this unique way of celebrating the diversity of the nation and its languages, the new poster takes the excitement to the next level.

The film will hit the screens on July 30, 2021, and fans are losing calm as they cannot wait to see the Pan-India star Prabhas romance the gorgeous actress, Pooja Hegde in the film. Radhe Shyam will be a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations. The film features Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.