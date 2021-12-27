Telugu Flop Movies 2021: Check To Maha Samudram, 10 Tollywood Films That Failed Miserably At The Box Office

Alludu Adhurs

The action comedy-drama starring Bellamkonda Srinivas, Nabha Natesh and Anu Emmanuel turned out to be a flop at the box office. Directed by Santosh Srinivas, Allu Adhurs follows Sreenu, a youngster who after going through a failed relationship swears off women. Things take a turn for the worse when he later falls in love, but this time with a hoodlum's daughter. The routine story clearly didn't impress the audience as expected as it received negative reviews online.

Check

Though the trailer and teaser of the film impressed the netizens big time, the film somehow failed to make a mark. Starring Nithiin, Rakul Preet Singh and wink sensation Priya Prakash Varrier, the film revolves around a conman, who is accused of being a terrorist by his sweetheart. Helmed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti, the prison thriller received a mixed response from the audience.

Mosagallu

Kajal Aggarwal-Vishnu Manchu's film too failed big time at the box office. Directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, the techno drama based on the world's biggest IT scam was expected to grab eyeballs considering its unique concept, however, the film for some reason didn't get the attention it expected.

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga

One of the much-hyped films of the year Chaavu Kaburu Challaga received immense attention for the performances of actors featuring in it, however, the storyline of the entertainer was a big led down. Directed by Pegallapati Koushik, the film starred Karthikeya Gummakonda and Lavanya Tripathi in the lead roles. The film follows a mortuary van driver who falls head over heels in love with a widow while she pays tribute to her deceased husband.

Ichata Vaahanamulu Nilupa Raadhu

The film starring Sushanth and Meenakshi Chaudhary was highly criticized for its routine storyline that revolved around a young man falling in love with his colleague, but ta-da, her gangster brother doesn't approve of their relationship. Having said that, the leading actors' performances were up to the mark. The film is directed by S Darshan.

Sridevi Soda Center

Though the promotions of Sudheer Babu's Sridevi Soda Center made headlines time and again, it doesn't seem to have attracted the audiences attention. The film was engaging, however, its predictable aspect was a big drawback. Another romantic entertainer from Tollywood, the film also touched the concept of caste prejudice that doesn't approve a couple to stay together as per their wish.

Romantic

Set in Goa drug mafia backdrop, Romantic stars Akash Puri and Ketika Sharma in the lead roles. Directed by Anil Paduri, the film was expected to get a thunderous response from the audiences, considering that the film was penned by Puri Jagannadh, one of the celebrated writer-director. Unfortunately, the film was a disaster.

Maha Samudram

The multi starrer garnered a lot of attention much before its big release, and it is all thanks to the star-studded cast of the entertainer. Directed by RX 100 director Ajay Bhupathi and starring Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel, the film nothing but disappointed the cine-goers. Upon its release, the film received unfavourable reviews online, which might have also disinterested many who planned to watch the film at the theatres.

Konda Polam

After the super success of Uppenna, high hopes were pinned on Panja Vaisshnav Tej's next with Rakul Preet Singh titled Konda Polam, however, the film failed big time at the box office. The film revolves around Nallamala forest-based shepherds who are responsible for protecting their sheep from the attacks of predators. The film received a mixed response from the audience, however, Vaisshnav received immense love for his intense performance.

Paagal

After multiple postponements, Paagal was released in August. The romantic comedy-drama directed by Naresh Kuppili was highly slammed for its storyline and dragged narration. The film revolves around a youngster, who after his mother's death searches for love in every woman he meets. Paagal received an average response upon its release in theatres.