Telugu Movies First Quarterly Report: Krack, Uppena, Jathi Ratnalu Win Big At The Box Office!

Krack

Released on January 9, Krack starring Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and south diva Shruti Haasan became the first film to garner much attention of the audience, thanks to its incredible storyline and performances of the actors. The action-entertainer registered its name as the ‘double blockbuster film' to release post the COVID-19 lockdown. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film collected a worldwide share of Rs 38.62 crore with its overall theatrical run.

Red

Ram Pothineni's double role in Kishore Tirumala's Red created quite a buzz among the audience. The mystery thriller made its way to the theatres on January 29 and as expected, impressed the cine-goers who couldn't get enough of the actor's performance in the film. Also starring Nivetha Pethuraj and Malvika Sharma, the film turned out to be a hit at the theatres and collected Rs 36.10 crore at the box office.

30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela

Featuring Pradeep Machiraju and Amritha Iyer in the lead roles, the fantasy entertainer rolled out in theatres on January 29 and become a hit. Directed by Dhulipudi Phani Pradeep, the film pulled the audience to the theatres after it received immense first reviews on its release day. 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela collected an impressive gross collection of Rs 4 crore on its opening day.

Zombie Reddy

The unconventional storyline of Teja Sajja and Anandhi-starrer garnered a great deal of attention when it released in theatres on February 5. Directed by Prasanth Varma, the film acquired a massive Rs 2.26 crore on its opening day, which is a decent figure as per Tollywood standards.

Uppena

Uppena was indeed one of the highly awaited films of the year. The romantic-drama that marked the arrival of the latest hero from the Mega family Panja Vaishnav Tej, created waves when it released in theatres on February 12 ahead of Valentine's Day. Also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Krithi Shetty, the film has now earned a triple blockbuster status. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Uppena collected a massive Rs 9.12 crore with its theatrical run on its opening day (in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), which is the highest ever collection for a tier-2 hero.

Naandhi

Though Allari Naresh's crime thriller started off on a slow and steady note, the incessant positive response at the theatres in the upcoming days, left the audience with no other option than to love the never-seen-before content on the big screens. Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and co-starring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Priyadarshi, the film which released on February 19 grossed Rs 6.4 crore in its first week. Notably, the film has been tagged as a blockbuster hit.

Jathi Ratnalu

Naveen Polishetty's Jathi Ratnalu needs no introduction. The comedy-entertainer garnered a fair deal of attention from the audience and even Tollywood celebs including Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu and Vijay Deverakonda, when it released on March 11 in theatres. Directed by Anudeep KV and also featuring Priyadarshi Pulikonda and Rahul Ramakrishna, the film is now running successfully worldwide. Tagged as triple blockbuster, Jathi Ratnalu has now crossed the one million dollar mark at the US box office.

Rang De

Nithiin-Keerthy Suresh's Rang De graced the theatres on March 26. Directed by Venkat Atluri, the film has been receiving rave responses from the audience. Despite having a tough competition with Rana Daggubati's Aranya (which also released on the same date), the romantic-entertainer garnered huge attention of the audience for its crisp storytelling, performances of the actors and their brilliant chemistry on screen. Earning a hit status already, the film has garnered a share of Rs 12.46 crore within 4 days of its release.

Well, with more biggies to join in, we will have to see if 2021 turns out to be a lucky year for Tollywood or not.