Telugu TV Anchors Remuneration List: Here’s How Much Suma Kanakala, Anasuya, Sreemukhi & Others Are Charging

Suma Kanakala

Host Suma Kanakala absolutely needs no introduction. The host-turned-actress has been making appearances in audio functions, pre-release events of films and even television shows. Known for her spontaneous and humorous anchoring skills, Suma is reportedly charging Rs 2-2.5 lakh for each show and event. Touted as one of the top anchors of Telugu industry, the 47-year-old is currently hosting Star Music Season 3 and Cash.

Anasuya Bharadwaj

After working as a news presenter, Anasuya went on to host several TV shows including Jabardasth, Bindass, Modern Mahalakshmi and Boom Boom among many others. The host-turned-actress has been a part of several hit films like Naaga, Kshanam, Gayathri, Yatra, Thank You Brother, etc. Anasuya is getting a payment of Rs 2 lakh per show. Currently, she is hosting Prati Roju Pandage, Jabardasth (since 2013) and Thalla? Pellama?

Rashmi Gautam

TV presenter Rashmi Gautam who has been a part of a good number of television shows and films is presently a team leader in dance reality show Dhee 13 Kings v/s Queens. The Next Nuvve actress is charging Rs 1.5 lakh per show. Notably, she is now hosting comedy reality show Extra Jabardasth.

Sreemukhi

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 runner-up Sreemukhi became a household name with her hosting skills in various shows like Super Mom, Super Singer, Pataas, Comedy Nights, Zee Saregamapa. Currently hosting Star Music Reloaded, Celebrity Kabbadi League, and Bomma Adhirindhi, the diva is reportedly taking home Rs 1 lakh per show.

Manjusha

One of the most beautiful and talented anchors Manjusha has been appearing in audio functions, pre-release events and interviews. Starting off her career as a child artiste with the film Kuchi Kuchi Kunamma, the actress-turned-anchor is said to have hosted more than 2500 celebrity interviews and events. Manjusha is charging Rs 50 thousand per show.

Syamala

Popular anchor Syamala is currently hosting promotional events, interviews and other shows on television. Known for her brilliant anchoring stints that are being highly applauded by the audience, she is reportedly taking home a paycheck worth Rs 50 thousand for each show.

Prashanthi

Prashanthi who has been appearing in several talk shows, interviews and promotional events, has been making quite a buzz on social media, courtesy her gripping social media posts. Well, as per reports, the diva is being paid Rs 25-30 thousand per show.