Thalaivii Writer Vijayendra Prasad Is All Praise For Kangana Ranaut, Says She Will Be On The Top Chair One Day

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii, the biopic of Jayalalithaa is releasing on September 10. While Kangana plays Jayalalithaa, Aravind Swamy will be seen as MGR. The pre-release event of the film directed by AL Vijay took place recently in Hyderabad.

Speaking at the event, Writer Vijayendra Prasad said," Kangana was initially skeptical about doing the film because she does not know about Jayalalithaa. I told her to be herself and it is enough. She immediately accepted. I am sure she will be on the Top Chair one day".

Thalaivii: Kangana Ranaut Pays Tribute To Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's Memorial In Chennai

Director AL Vijay said," Kangana ji lived in this character. The movie is all about Kangana ji and Jaya ji's life. She has done complete justice to the movie. Aravind Swamy is the pillar of the film. I thank the entire team for staying strong support to the film in three years of the pandemic".

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii Gets A 'U' Certificate From CBFC

Aravind Swamy shared, "Thalaivii is a very special film for me not because of the character. While doing the film, I realized it is a great film. Working for the film is magical for me. It is a great working experience for me with the best artists like Kangana and others. I saw the film twice. I can assure you that it is going to be an extraordinary experience for sure".

Kangana concluded the event thanking everyone in her journey as the legend. "I will be indebted to Vijayendra Prasadji for this role. I can not thank him enough now for believing in me. It is so gracious of Aravind Swamy to encourage a female-centric film. AL Vijay is the most talented director I ever worked with. I thank all of the audience who will hopefully welcome us in the theaters," she said.