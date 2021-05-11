Thalapathy Vijay’s Remuneration For His Tollywood Debut Film Will Amaze You

Looks like Vijay is all set to foray into the Telugu Film Industry as rumours about his debut make headlines. As per the latest reports that are doing the rounds on social media, the Tamil actor will be joining hands with Maharshi director Vamshi Paidipally for the film bankrolled by renowned film producer Dil Raju.

Interestingly, it is said that Thalapathy has been offered a humongous remuneration of Rs 90 crore for his Tollywood debut film. Not just that, it is also rumoured that considering the bigwig's remuneration, the total budget of the film might sum up to Rs 170 crore (approx). Though there is no official confirmation about the project as yet, zillions of fans and followers of Vijay are already celebrating the latest gossip through their social media handles, expecting an official announcement very soon. Interestingly, if reports are to be believed, an announcement will be made by the makers once the current condition of COVID-19 abates.

Meanwhile, Vijay is currently busy with his forthcoming film with Nelson Dilipkumar tentatively titled #Thalapathy65. Though the shoot has been halted owing to restrictions imposed by the state government amid COVID-19 second wave, the team is expected to shoot in parts of Mumbai and Chennai once the situation subsides. Backed by Sun Pictures, the film has Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Versatile actor Yogi Babu is also a part of the action-entertainer.

On the other hand, Vamshi Paidipally has not announced any film post the super success of his 2019 action-drama Maharshi. Starring Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh, the film recently bagged 2 National Awards for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Choreography (Raju Sundaram).