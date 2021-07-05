Theatres In Andhra Pradesh To Reopen From July 8 With 50 Per Cent Occupancy

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected the showbiz industry a lot. Because of the lockdown and several restrictions due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, many big-budget films couldn't release in theatres. For the unversed, the state government of many states had shut down theatres during the lockdown. And now, since the situation is slowly getting back to normal, several states are allowing theatres to reopen with some per cent of occupancy.

Recently, Andhra Pradesh government announced that theatres in the state will be reopened from July 8, 2021, with 50 per cent occupancy. Well, the government has also asked people and theatre authorities to follow all safety protocols amid this pandemic. Moreover, ticket rates will be fixed in Andhra Pradesh soon.

On the other hand, Telangana government has already allowed theatres to reopen with 100 per cent occupancy. Well, because of this announcement, several Tollywood movies' release dates will be announced soon. However, reports also state that big films like Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi-starrer Love Story and Nani-starrer Tuck Jagadish will not be released until there is 100 per cent occupancy in both the Telugu speaking states.

Looks like fans will have to wait a little longer to witness their favourite star's movies in theatres. On the other hand, the decision has also created an opportunity for small budget films to get a theatrical release. Let us tell you, big Tollywood movies that are expected to release this year are - Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam, Jr NTR and Ram Charan's RRR, Nani's Tuck Jagadish, Naga Chaitanya's Love Story and so on.

Let's wait for their release date announcements!