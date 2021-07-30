Thimmarusu Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Satyadev's legal crime thriller Thimmarusu released today (July 30). As expected, the film has garnered impressive reviews from cine-goers, and the film's hashtag #Thimmarusu going viral on social media serves as proof. Directed by Sharan Koppisetty, the thriller has become the latest film to be leaked online. Thimmarusu has been leaked on Telegram, Movierulz and other piracy based websites.

With dialogues written by Veda Vyas, the film has Priyanka Jawalkar, Ajay, Ankith Koyya, Brahmaji, Aadarsh Balakrishna, Harsha Chemudu, Praveen, Jhansi, Sandhya Janak, Ravi Babu and others playing prominent roles. The Satyaraj-starrer is the official Telugu remake of the Kannada film Birbal Trilogy Case 1: Finding Vajramuni. The film has story written by MG Srinivas. Backed by Mahesh S Koneru and Yarabolu Srujan under East Coast Productions and S Originals, Thimmarusu has music composed by Sricharan Pakala and camera cranked by Appu Prabhakar. The film's editing is carried out by Bikkina Thammiraju.

Notably, the film recently made it to the headlines after the leading man Satyaraj revealed that its shoot was completed in 39 days, and that too within a single schedule.

Meanwhile, Satyaraj is busy with his forthcoming projects that include Guruthunda Seethakalam opposite Tamannaah Bhatia, Godse alongside Aishwarya Lekshmi and Skylab with Nithya Menen. Interestingly, he is also a part of Bollywood film Ram Setu, starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The Hindi film is being directed by Abhishek Sharma.