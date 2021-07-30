Thimmarusu Twitter Review: Satyadev Starrer Gets Thumbs Up From The Audience

Satyadev's highly anticipated film Thimmarusu has finally made it to the theatres. The legal crime thriller written and directed by Sharan Koppisetty opened to a good response at the box office. Netizens have been discussing the film on social media since its release.

Satyadev's acting chops and the well-crafted storyline have currently become the talk of the town. As the film garners positive response, many also believed that Thimmarusu will indeed be able to pull the audiences to theatres especially post the 2.0 lockdown. The handsome actor will be seen playing the role of advocate Rama Chandra in the film.

Reportedly the remake of Kannada film Birbal Trilogy Case 1 Finding Vajramuni, the Satyadev-starrer is backed by Mahesh S Koneru and Yarabolu Srujan under the production banners East Coast Productions and S Originals. Featuring Priyanka Jawalkar, Ajay, Brahmaji, Aadarsh Balakrishna, Harsha Chemudu, Praveen, Jhansi and Ravi Babu the film has dialogues penned by Veda Vyas. The technical team of Thimmarusu includes cinematographer Appu Prabhakar, music composer Sricharan Pakala and editor Bikkina Thammiraju.

On a related note, the film was earlier slated to release on May 21 but was postponed due to the pandemic. On the flip side, the legal drama's trailer was released by Jr NTR on July 26.

Well, as Thimmarusu is all over the news and internet, let us see what Twitterati have to say about Satyaraj's film.