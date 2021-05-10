TNR Is No More: Nani, Vijay Deverakonda, Anil Ravipudi & Other Tollywood Celebs Offer Condolences

The untimely demise of Telugu TV anchor-turned-actor TNR has left the entire Tollywood industry in a state of shock.

The popular celeb passed away today (May 10) at a private hospital in Hyderabad reportedly due to COVID-19 related complications. According to reports, he was battling the Coronavirus infection for the last few days.

Talking about his work, he garnered huge attention of the Telugu crowd after he started hosting the celebrity talk show Frankly with TNR.

His interviews with celebs including Ram Gopal Varma, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Madhavi Latha, Bandla Ganesh, Krishna Vamsi and Shakeela were well-liked by the audience. TNR was also a part of several hit films including Falaknuma Das (2019), George Reddy (2019) Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya (2020), Hit (2020), etc in which he played character roles.

Well, upon learning the shocking news about his death, Tollywood celebrities from Nani to Vijay Deverakonda took to their social media to pay their last respect to TNR.

Sharing a throwback picture with TNR from the sets of Frankly with TNR, Vijay tweeted, "Thinking of you fondly, remembering our two long conversations, your genuine interest, love and patience.. Your passing away has left all of us at home shaken, you will be missed TNR sir.. My respects and love."

Offering condolence through his social media handle, Nani tweeted, "Shocked to hear that TNR gaaru passed away .. have seen few of his interviews and he was the best when it came to his research and ability to get his guests to speak their heart out. Condolences and strength to the family."

Expressing shock over TNR's untimely demise, Sundeep Kishan wrote, "Shocked...Will miss you #TNR Garu."

Director Anil Ravipudi who reportedly teamed up with TNR recently for his next F3: Fun and Frustration tweeted, "It's really Disturbing to hear that TNR's sudden demise..He is such a soft spoken gentleman... We miss you sir.. #RIP

My deepest Condolences and strength to the family. "

Expressing shock over the death of his dear friend TNR, director Maruthi shared, "Unbelievable and shocking It's very hard to digest and painful to know my friend TNR is no more My deepest Condolences to their family #corona show some mercy

We can't take this anymore."

Sharing a strong message director Dev Katta tweeted, "Jst can't believe TNR gaaru is no more..! Such a pleasant, committed and studious personality to interact wth! RIP Folded hands May God empower us save each othr's lives while our leaders invest their power in optics and building lifeless stone structures wth their Stone Age brains!"