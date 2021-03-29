Tollywood Actor Vedam Nagaiah Passes Away; Anushka Shetty Remembers Her Co-Star

Renowned actor Vedam Nagaiah, best known for his role in Allu Arjun's 2010 film Vedam passed away on Saturday (March 27). Reportedly, the actor had been suffering from age-related ailments for the last few months. He was 77.

Notably, Nagaiah rose to fame with his role of a debt-ridden weaver from Sircilla in Vedam. The film written and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi also starred Anushka Shetty, Manoj Manchu, Manoj Bajpayee and Saranya Ponvannan.

Well, upon hearing the shocking news, several celebrities from Tollywood and also fans of the actor expressed their deepest condolences to his family on social media. Actress Anushka Shetty took to her Instagram account to pay tribute to Nagaiah with a throwback picture with him taken during the promotional event of Vedam. She captioned the picture as, "A good soul has ascended to heaven today. My deepest condolences to family of Nagaiah garu and may god bless and comfort them during this time of grief."

To the unversed, Nagaiah's inclusion in Vedam became the talk of the town when the actor during a media interaction revealed that Krish spotted him on the streets of Hyderabad, after which he was bestowed the role of Ramulu in the film. Apart from Vedam, the actor starred in almost 30 projects including Maharshi, Nagavalli, Okkadine, Ayyare, Gamanam and Balupu.

