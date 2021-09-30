Tollywood Actress Anuradha Dies By Suicide In Hyderabad

In a shocking turn of events, actress Anuradha reportedly died by suicide at her residence in Hyderabad's Film Nagar. She was 22.

According to reports, her neighbours grew suspicious as the junior artiste didn't come out of her house for the last four days. Reportedly, they found her body inside the house and alerted the police. Though the reason behind the death is not known, reports suggest that she was planning to get hitched to her long-time boyfriend Kiran, however, the latter allegedly backed off due to differences in opinions.

Currently, the police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by Anuradha's sister.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM