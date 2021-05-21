    For Quick Alerts
      Tollywood Cinematographer V Jayaram Passes Away Aged 70

      In another unfortunate event, renowned Telugu cinematographer V Jayaram passed away on Thursday reportedly due to COVID-19 complications. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter. He was 70.

      As per reports, Jayaram started off his film career with the 1985 film Chiranjeevi starring Megastar Chiranjeevi, Vijayashanti and Bhanupriya. The renowned lensman had cranked camera for films featuring Tollywood actors including Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Krishna Ghattamaneni, Mohan Babu and Nandamuri Balakrishna.

      Notably, Jayaram's collaboration with director K Raghavendra Rao gave rise to several notable films like Pelli Sandadi (1996), Pandurangadu (2008) and Pardesi (1998).

      Apart from Telugu, the cinematographer had also worked for several Malayalam hit films of Mohanlal, Mammootty and Suresh Gopi.

      X