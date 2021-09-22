Tollywood Drug Case: Actor Tarun Appears Before ED

Telugu actor Tarun on Wednesday (September 22) appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad in connection with the high-end drug racket exposed in July 2017. Reportedly, he has been asked to submit his financial transaction details. According to multiple media reports, he will also be interrogated regarding Calvin Mascarenhas, the prime accused in the highly sensational case.

Tarun is one of the 10 Tollywood celebrities who were summoned by the central investigation agency. Biggies from the Telugu film industry including director Puri Jagannadh, actors Rakul Preet Singh, Charmee Kaur, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja, Mumaith Khan, Navdeep and Tanish have so far appeared individually before ED since August 31.

Notably, Tarun was earlier questioned by the SIT (Special Investigation Team) of the prohibition and excise department in 2017. During the probe, the actor had denied taking drugs or having links with the prime accused in the case. As part of the probe, the team had collected hair and nail samples of as many as 62 suspects including several Tollywood celebrities, however, nothing was revealed and no charge sheets were filed against any of the aforementioned celebrities. The ED took over the case in 2021 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.