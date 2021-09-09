Tollywood Drug Case: ED Grills Actor Rana Daggubati For Seven Hours: Reports

After director Puri Jagannadh, actresses Rakul Preet Singh, Charmme Kaur, Baahubali star Rana Daggubati appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday (September 8) in connection with the infamous 2017 Tollywood drug case.

According to reports, he was questioned for 7 hours about his financial transactions. Rana was summoned as part of the ongoing money laundering probe in connection with the high-end drug racket busted in Hyderabad four years ago. The star reportedly arrived at the ED office with his audit manager.

Several Tollwood celebs have been appearing individually before the ED for interrogation since August 31. Throwing light over the same, an ED source had told the media, "We will verify the financial transactions done by the 12 Tollywood celebrities summoned. If we find any evidence of money laundering, they will be made accused otherwise they will be treated as witnesses."

The ED has also summoned celebrities including Navdeep, Mumaith Khan, Tarun, and Nandu. Many of these personalities were previously questioned by the SIT (Special Investigation Team). As part of the probe, the team had even collected hair and nail samples of as many as 62 suspects including several Tollywood celebrities, however, nothing has been revealed so far.

In 2017, the Telangana's Prohibition and Excise department had busted a drug racket following the arrest of a three-member gang for allegedly peddling drugs. Post the arrest, several cases of drug trafficking were registered and over 20 people were held.