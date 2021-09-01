Tollywood Drug Case: Puri Jagannadh Appears Before ED, Submits Bank Transactions: Reports

Just recently, reports claimed that the Enforcement Directorate has summoned 12 Tollywood celebrities including Rana Daggabati, Rakul Preet Singh, Ravi Teja, Charmee Kaur, Navdeep, Mumaith Khan, Tarun and Nandu. Well, as per the latest development, director Puri Jagganadh appeared before the ED in Hyderabad on August 31 in connection with the money laundering case in drug trafficking and consumption scandal of 2017.

According to reports, complying with their demand, he also submitted all his bank transaction details from 2015 till date. He was reportedly grilled for 10 hours and was asked questions varying from his stay abroad and fund transactions.

As per multiple reports, Rakul and Rana will appear before the ED officials on September 6 and 8 respectively. Earlier in 2017, the celebrities were questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). As part of the probe, the team had collected hair and nail samples of as many as 62 suspects including several Tollywood celebrities, however, nothing has been revealed so far.

Reportedly, ED has also summoned excise department officials who earlier investigated the very controversial case. It is said that the officials and celebrities summoned will be considered as witnesses. The excise department had booked 12 cases and filed 11 charge sheets in the case. Notably, the case is related to the busting of a drug racket in 2017.