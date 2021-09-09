Tollywood Drug Case: Ravi Teja Appears Before ED For Questioning: Reports

Actor Ravi Teja appeared before the officials of the Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad today, September 9. He was summoned in connection with a drug-related money laundering case of 2017. As per reports, his driver is also being questioned by the ED.

Reportedly, the star arrived at the ED office along with his chartered accountant to explain his financial transactions. A video of Ravi appearing before the ED has also gone viral on the internet, in which the media can be seen querying about the interrogation, however, the actor remains tight-lipped.

The Khiladi star can be seen dressed up casually as he heads to the zonal office with the officials. According to media reports, his brothers were earlier accused in cases related to drugs, however, the actor had denied allegations against him during several media interactions. Earlier, in 2017, the Tollywood actor was questioned for almost 10 hours in the drugs case. Apparently, Ravi Teja arrived at the office from his farmhouse to avoid the media.

Well, several Tollwood celebs have been appearing for interrogation since August 31. Ravi Teja is the fifth celebrity to appear before the Enforcement Directorate after director Puri Jagannadh, actresses Rakul Preet Singh, Charmme Kaur and actor Rana Daggubati. Notably, the celebs have been summoned as witnesses in the case. The officials have also summoned celebrities including Navdeep, Mumaith Khan, Tanish, Tarun, and Nandu. In 2017, as many as 12 celebs from the industry were questioned by the SIT (Special Investigation Team) as part of a high-end drug racket.

The case is related to the busting of a drug racket in 2017. The excise department had booked 12 cases and filed 11 charge sheets in the case.