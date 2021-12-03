Tollywood Producer Jakkula Nageswara Rao Dies In A Road Accident

In
a
shocking
incident,
Telugu
film
producer
Jakkula
Nageswara
Rao
died
in
a
road
accident
on
Thursday
(December
2).
According
to
reports,
he
died
near
Mantada
in
Andhra
Pradesh's
Krishna
district.
Though
the
reason
behind
the
accident
is
not
known,
he
reportedly
died
on
the
spot.
He
was
46
and
is
survived
by
his
wife
and
two
children.
Rao
was
best
known
for
backing
films
like
Love
Journey,
Amma
Nanna
Oorelithe
and
Veede
Sarrainodu.
The
producer's
death
has
indeed
come
as
a
shocker
to
many.
Friends
and
followers
of
Rao
have
been
pouring
in
their
condolences
messages
through
Twitter
since
the
news
of
his
untimely
demise
broke.