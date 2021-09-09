Tuck Jagadish Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Natural Star Nani's most awaited film Tuck Jagadish has released today (September 10) on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the family thriller has become the latest film to be leaked online. Tuck Jagadish has been leaked on Telegram, Movierulz, Tamilrockers and other piracy based websites.

The Nani-starrer is not the first film to fall victim to piracy, several recent releases (both theatrical and OTT) including Paagal, Cinema Bandi, Vivaha Bhojanambu, SR Kalyana Mandapam were also leaked online before hitting theatres/ streaming platforms.

Tuck Jagadish Review: Nani's Film Is A Perfect Family Entertainer!

Tuck Jagadish Streaming Time On Amazon Prime Video, Know All Details Here

Coming back to the film, Tuck Jagadish's runtime is 2-hour and 20-minute. Recently in a chat with a lead tabloid, Nirvana shared that the film revolves around two brothers played by Jagapathi Babu and Nani. He had also added that the Natural Star will be playing a fun character in the film. Interestingly, the film is also written by Shiva Nirvana.

The rural flick marks the director's second outing with Nani after the 2017 film Ninnu Kori which starred Nivetha Thomas as the leading lady. Also, Tuck Jagadish is the actor's second digital release. His previous film V directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti was also released on Amazon Prime Video.

Well, the early reviews of the film have been positive. The audiences and critics have also been sharing favourable reviews on social media.

Produced by Sahu Garapti and Harish Peddi under Shine Screens, the film features an ensemble cast including Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu, Daniel Balaji, Nassar, Thiruveer, Parvathi T, Rohini, Devadarshini, Naresh and Rao Ramesh. Tuck Jagadish's teaser and trailer were released on February 23 and September 2 respectively.

On a related note, Nani has two projects in the pipeline including Shyam Singha Roy with Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty and Ante Sundaraniki opposite Nazriya Nazim.