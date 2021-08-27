Tuck Jagadish: Nani Starrer To Release On Amazon Prime Video On September 10

Natural Star Nani sprung a surprise today (August 27) as he announced the release of his highly anticipated film Tuck Jagadish. Sharing a dialogue teaser he wrote in Telugu, 'For Festival, With Family'. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the rural drama will release on Amazon Prime Video on September 10, 2021, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

In the 23-second video, Nani can be seen introducing his character which hints that the film is indeed going to be an out-and-out action entertainer. In the sneak-peak he says, "I, Tuck Jagadish, the youngest son of Mr Naidu, I am telling you, Let's go." (loose translation)

Backed by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens, the film features Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles. The Telugu drama boasts a massive star-studded ensemble cast including Jagapathi Babu, Thiruveer, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Devadarshini and Daniel Balaji.

Though the film was earlier scheduled to be released on April 16, it was postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Nani had issued a statement regarding the film's release where he shared that he has left the final decision to the makers. The statement read, "I am the biggest fan of theatres and Tuck Jagadish is a quintessential Telugu film which we would've loved watching in a theatre with a full house and it was always meant to be experienced on the big screen for a festival. I am quite torn between the pressure the producers are facing in these uncertain times with big stakes at risk."

He further added that he would respect the final decision taken by the makers with regards to the film as he wrote, "With the unpredictable conditions here and abroad and the unfortunate restrictions on theatres in Andhra, it has become a conflict in many ways. I have the utmost respect for the producers and I believe any call regarding the film they make, should be theirs. So here I am, at crossroads for the second time! Leaving the decision about Tuck Jagadish to SHINE SCREENS. No matter what, I will do my 100 percent till it reaches all of you in whatever way."