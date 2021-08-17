Tuck Jagadish Release: Coming Soon, Nani Starrer Might Hit Amazon Prime Video On THIS Date!

Natural Star Nani's previous venture V was released on Amazon Prime Video on September 5, 2020. The film marked the actor's maiden venture on any video streaming platform. Well now, as fans await an update of his forthcoming rural drama Tuck Jagadish, rumours suggest that the makers have finally locked deal with Amazon Prime Video for the film's direct-to-OTT release.

According to reports, the film will have a massive release on the popular OTT platform on September 10. Reports also claim that the makers will be soon announcing the film's release date through their social media handles.

Though the film was expected to release on April 16, the makers decided to postpone the plan owing to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent restrictions imposed in the state.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, Tuck Jagadish features Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh as the leading ladies. Produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under Shine Screens, the Nani-starrer's other cast members include Jagapathi Babu, Daniel Balaji, Nassar, Thiruveer, Rohini, Naresh, Devadarshini, Rao Ramesh and Praveen. The technical crew of the film comprises Prasad Murella for cranking the camera, Prawin Pudi for taking charge at the editing table and S Thaman to compose songs. The film was launched officially on January 30. So far three songs including 'Inkosaari Inkosaari', 'Kolo Kolanna Kolo' and 'Neeti Neeti Sukka' have been released by the makers.

On a related note, Nani is presently busy working on his forthcoming films including Shyam Singha Roy alongside Krithi Shetty and Sai Pallavi, and Ante Sundarniki opposite Malayalam actress Nazriya Nazim, which are under various stages of production.