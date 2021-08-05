Tuck Jagadish Release: Nani Starrer To Take The OTT Route?

Natural Star Nani's Tuck Jagadish is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. Although the action entertainer was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on April 16, the makers had to drop the plan due to the pandemic. Well now, rumour has it that the Nani-starrer will soon join the OTT bandwagon. According to the latest reports, the makers of Tuck Jagadish have received a massive offer from Amazon Prime.

It is said that the makers are currently awaiting Andhra Pradesh's cabinet meeting which will decide further on the night curfew regulations and ticket pricing. The team will decide on the release based on the government's decision. If the government's decision turns out to be favourable, the makers might release Tuck Jagadish theatrically as decided earlier.

On the other hand, reports are also rife that both the parties have already locked the deal and an official announcement about the release will be out very soon. Well, if the rumours turn out to be true, Tuck Jagadish will become Nani's second digital venture post his V (2020) which was released on Amazon Prime Video.

Talking more about Tuck Jagadish, the film written and directed by Shiva Nirvana features Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles. Backed by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under Shine Screens, the Nani-starrer's technical team includes music composer S Thaman, cinematographer Prasad Murella and editor Prawin Pudi. The other cast members of the highly awaited film are Jagapathi Babu, Daniel Balaji, Nassar, Thiruveer, Rohini, Naresh, Devadarshini, Rao Ramesh and Praveen. The film was launched officially on January 30.

On a related note, Nani's forthcoming projects are Shyam Singha Roy with Sai Pallavi and Ante Sundarniki with Nazriya Nazim.