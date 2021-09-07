Tuck Jagadish Streaming Time On Amazon Prime Video, Know All Details Here

In just two days, Natural Star Nani's Tuck Jagadish will release on streaming site Amazon Prime Video. The film will be out on September 10 coinciding with Ganesh Chavithi. Originally scheduled to hit theatres on April 16, 2021, the film's release was postponed owing to the pandemic.

According to reports, the Nani starrer's runtime is 2-hour 20-minute and will be releasing on September 9 at around 9 pm. Also starring Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles, the rural drama is set in Andhra Pradesh and follows Jagadish Naidu, played by Nani. The plot revolves around his bond with his family members, especially his siblings. Reportedly, the film is high on drama, emotions and also action sequences.

Tuck Jagadish is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. Let us tell you that the action-drama marks the actor and director's second collaboration after Ninnu Kori (2017). Backed by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under Shine Screens, the film also marks Nani's second digital release post the pandemic.

His previous outing with Mohana Krishna Indraganti titled V (2020) also released on the same streaming platform. S Thaman has composed music for the film, while Gopi Sundar has rendered the background score. Notably, Sundar has composed the 'Tuck Song'. Tuck Jagadish has cinematography by Prasad Murella and editing by Prawin Pudi. The rural drama also boasts of a strong ensemble star cast including actors Jagapathi Babu, Daniel Balaji, Nassar, Thiruveer, Parvathi T, Rohini, Devadarshini, Naresh, Rao Ramesh and so on.

The film's teaser and trailer were released on February 23 and September 2 respectively.