Tuck Jagadish Trailer Is Out: Nani Impresses In His Mass Hero Avatar!

Tuck Jagadish, the highly anticipated Nani-starring family drama is gearing up for an OTT release. The project, which is directed by Shiva Nirvana is slated to be released on Amazon Prime Video, on September 10, 2021. Leading man Nani and the cast and crew members of Tuck Jagadish revealed the much-awaited official trailer today, in a grand event held at Hyderabad.

Nani also took to his official social media handles and revealed the exciting trailer, along with a special note. "There is an invisible connect that has a living heartbeat which I have with all of you which no medium can explain. Am going to hold onto that connection this Vinayaka Chavithi. Through love and cinema. మీ Nani #TuckJagadish Trailer @PrimeVideoIN," reads the actor's post.

There is an invisible connect that has a living heartbeat which I have with all of you which no medium can explain. Am going to hold onto that connection this Vinayaka Chavithi.

Through love and cinema.

మీ

Nani#TuckJagadish Trailer@PrimeVideoIN https://t.co/O5PmAS88ug pic.twitter.com/2zVqZsvr4K — Nani (@NameisNani) September 1, 2021

From the Tuck Jagadish trailer, it is evident that the Shiva Nirvana project is an out-and-out entertainer that is a perfect blend of family drama and mass entertainer genres. Nani is playing the titular character, who is the youngest son of a closely-knitted family. Ritu Varma plays his love interest, while Jagapathi Babu appears in the role of his elder brother-turned-rival. Nasser and Aishwarya Rajesh are seen in pivotal roles.

The biggest highlights of the Tuck Jagadish trailer are Nani's impressive screen presence, stunning visuals, and catchy background score. The impressive trailer has totally impressed the Telugu cinema audiences and has raised the expectations over the family entertainer. The project is hitting the screens as Nani's third direct-to-OTT release post-pandemic.