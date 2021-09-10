Tuck Jagadish Twitter Review: Nani Starrer Gets Mixed Response!

After a long delay, Nani's Tuck Jagadish started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The rural drama released today (September 10) on the leading streaming platform. With its release, the film was expected to weave magic, however, it miserably failed to enthrall the audience. The Nani-starrer has been getting mixed response from critics and audiences alike.

Though a few believe that the film would have made an impact if only it had released in theatres, many are blaming the storyline, which they think is weak and routine. On the other hand, fans and followers of the Natural Star are completely happy with his performance and swag in a new avatar. Tuck Jagadish was made for theatres, however, its release was postponed multiple times due to the pandemic and second wave. The film's initial release date was April 16.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film features actresses Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh as the female leads. The Nani-starrer's other cast members include Jagapathi Babu, Daniel Balaji, Nassar, Thiruveer, Rohini, Naresh, Devadarshini, Rao Ramesh and Praveen. The family entertainer is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under Shine Screens.

The technical crew of the film comprises Prasad Murella for cranking the camera, Prawin Pudi for taking charge at the editing table and S Thaman to compose songs. As of now, 6 songs including 'Inkosaari Inkosaari', 'Kolo Kolanna Kolo', 'Tuck Song', 'Yetikokka Poota', 'Needhi Nadhantu' and 'Neeti Neeti Sukka' have been released by the team. Musician Gopi Sundar has composed 'Tuck Song' and the background score for the rural drama.

Well, as Tuck Jagadish is all over the news and internet, let us see what Twitterati has to say about the Nani-starrer.

Movie is good. Very serious attempt on Property disputes between siblings!! Climax looks like Old telugu movies like chatrapathi, lakshmi ect. Mother character become worst in the climax.Mother should not have showed too much love on own son. There clarity missed.#TuckJagadish — murmularchi (@Harish80635127) September 9, 2021

#TuckJagadish

Nani oora mass

Konchem slow unna bagundi movie

Fast screenplay nachutadi ankunte skip kotesi mass scenes chudochu but story ni baga establish chesadu

Music is a let down and climax kuda konchem nachaledu

Nen aithe climax odilesi repeats veygalnu👍

Good one — spidermanᴿᵃᵈʰᵉˢʰʸᵃᵐ💞 (@Paulsatwik1) September 9, 2021

The bgm lacked but I ain’t even surprised cuz it was scored by Copy Sundar! I mean I know the standards 🤭#TuckJagadish #TuckJagadishOnPrime — #Luttapi😈 (@anjanaann) September 9, 2021

#TuckJagadish

is the latest addition into the league of most cliched family dramas ever made from #Tollywood

right from the beginning till the very end credits, not even a single piece of brilliant writing, making or even performances

Disaster 😔 #Nani #TuckJagadishOnPrime pic.twitter.com/YvPi4qvFlm — Manu Thankachy (@manuthankachy) September 9, 2021

ONE MAN SHOW @NameisNani



Still now ah argajam , arayekaram kosam konni vela lakhshala kutumbalu nasanam ayipotunnayiii



Only Middle class Family Man will Understand & Connect 🥺❤️



Nani Into the Character Hard !!



Slow Narration ,

Family Movies alage untayiii#TuckJagadish — Uday 🔔 (@Udayvarma1882) September 9, 2021

Done watching this amazingly narrated and well scripted, execution, taking everything wt not to talk about #tuckjagadish!? Ppl who don't know familie's emotions for them this will be hard to digest as this is that type of genre!#TuckJagadishReview — ❤️ (@haha_manchidhi) September 9, 2021

One Time watchable..... For Family sentiment movie lovers.... It was a special treat🤩❤️. NANI Steal the show🔥🔥. Especially That Black shirt Fight🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#TuckJagadishReview #TuckJagadishOnPrime #TuckJagadish pic.twitter.com/WPr4P5LkEM — 𝓜𝓸𝓱𝓪𝓶𝓮𝓭 卂ร𝒾𝕖Ｆ (@asief_ma_sk) September 9, 2021

Talking about his forthcoming film, Nani is currently busy working on his forthcoming films- Shyam Singha Roy alongside Krithi Shetty and Sai Pallavi, and Ante Sundarniki opposite Malayalam actress Nazriya Nazim.