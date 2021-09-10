    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Tuck Jagadish Twitter Review: Nani Starrer Gets Mixed Response!

      By
      |

      After a long delay, Nani's Tuck Jagadish started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The rural drama released today (September 10) on the leading streaming platform. With its release, the film was expected to weave magic, however, it miserably failed to enthrall the audience. The Nani-starrer has been getting mixed response from critics and audiences alike.

      Tuck Jagadish

      Though a few believe that the film would have made an impact if only it had released in theatres, many are blaming the storyline, which they think is weak and routine. On the other hand, fans and followers of the Natural Star are completely happy with his performance and swag in a new avatar. Tuck Jagadish was made for theatres, however, its release was postponed multiple times due to the pandemic and second wave. The film's initial release date was April 16.

      Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film features actresses Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh as the female leads. The Nani-starrer's other cast members include Jagapathi Babu, Daniel Balaji, Nassar, Thiruveer, Rohini, Naresh, Devadarshini, Rao Ramesh and Praveen. The family entertainer is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under Shine Screens.

      The technical crew of the film comprises Prasad Murella for cranking the camera, Prawin Pudi for taking charge at the editing table and S Thaman to compose songs. As of now, 6 songs including 'Inkosaari Inkosaari', 'Kolo Kolanna Kolo', 'Tuck Song', 'Yetikokka Poota', 'Needhi Nadhantu' and 'Neeti Neeti Sukka' have been released by the team. Musician Gopi Sundar has composed 'Tuck Song' and the background score for the rural drama.

      Well, as Tuck Jagadish is all over the news and internet, let us see what Twitterati has to say about the Nani-starrer.

      Talking about his forthcoming film, Nani is currently busy working on his forthcoming films- Shyam Singha Roy alongside Krithi Shetty and Sai Pallavi, and Ante Sundarniki opposite Malayalam actress Nazriya Nazim.

      Comments
      Story first published: Friday, September 10, 2021, 8:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Sep 10, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X