Ugadi 2021: 5 Best Pawan Kalyan Films That Released In The Month Of Telugu New Year

The Telugu new year Ugadi is here! Derived from Sanskrit words 'Yuga' and 'Adi', Ugadi simply translates to a new beginning. Also marking the first day of the Hindu month Chaitra, the festive occasion which symbolizes living life with a new and fresh perspective and start afresh, is considered auspicious for starting new ventures too.

Interestingly, the festival is being celebrated in different parts of the country, however with different names. For Karnataka, it is Ugadi (similar to Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana), while for Tamil Nadu and Kerala, it is Puthandu and Vishu respectively. States including West Bengal, Punjab and Maharashtra celebrate the festival as Pahela Baishakh, Baisakhi and Gudi Padwa respectively.

For the people of the Telugu region, the celebration comes with a whole lot of entertainment. The film and TV industry here never fails to bring in shows and films to entertain the audience. This might sound surprising, but did you know that most of Pawan Kalyan's hit films were released around the occasion? Yes, you read that right! Power Star's films including Jalsa, Sardar Gabbar Singh and even Vakeel Saab have been released around Ugadi. Though it is not known if the actor had consciously released his films ahead, on or after the occasion for his countless fans, commonly known as Pawanists, this time of the year has indeed been special and remarkable for the audience, especially because of Kalyan's films.

Well, as we celebrate the Telugu new year, wishing happiness, prosperity and a bag full of entertainment, here we bring a list of 5 Pawan Kalyan films that were released in Ugadi month.

Jalsa The 2008 film starring Pawan and Ileana D'Cruz is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Backed by Allu Aravind under Geetha Arts, Jalsa grossed Rs 38 crore. Pawan Kalyan played the role of Sanjay Sahu aka Sanju, who is a post-graduate from Osmania University. Interestingly, the Pawan-starrer was the first Telugu film to have a first look poster release. Sardar Gabbar Singh Directed by KS Ravindra and story written by Pawan Kalyan, the 2016 action-comedy film Sardar Gabbar Singh received mixed response. Featuring Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady, the film was the sequel to Power Star's Gabbar Singh (2012). The film not only amazed the actor's fans but also set the cash registers ringing. Reportedly, the film grossed a total collection of close to Rs 85.55 crore. Johnny When Johnny released in 2003, Pawan Kalyan enthralled the cine-goers with his infectious energy, breathtaking stunts and whistle-worthy dialogues. Directed by Kalyan himself, the film backed by Allu Aravind also featured Renu Desai, Vaishnav Tej, Geetha, Raghuvaran, Ali and Raza Murad. Notably, the distribution rights of Johnny were sold for a record-breaking amount of Rs 8.1 crore. Kushi The 2001 film starring Pawan Kalyan is undoubtedly one of the biggest hits of his career, that paved way to stardom and turned him into one of the favourites of the Telugu audience. Co-starring Bhumika Chawla, the romantic-comedy film written and directed by SJ Suryah, reportedly grossed Rs 20-21 crore at the box office. The success of the film at the theatres was unstoppable as the audiences were highly impressed with the light-hearted love story between Siddhu and Madhumati (characters played by Pawan and Bhumika) Vakeel Saab The recently released film too hit the theatres 3 days ahead of Ugadi, the Telugu new year. Directed by Venu Sriram, the courtroom drama which revolves around sexual abuse against women has been getting terrific response from the audience. Featuring Nivetha Thomas, Shruti Haasan, Anjali, Prakash Raj and Ananya Nagalla, the film has so far grossed Rs 56 crore at the worldwide box office. Reviews surfacing the internet also suggest that Pawan Kalyan's never-seen-before avatar as a lawyer is a treat to watch on the big screens.

